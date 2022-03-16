Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,129 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NWBI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.