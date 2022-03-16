Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 79.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. 505,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,802,852. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

