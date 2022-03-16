Banano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,551.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and $50,551.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00044935 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,182 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

