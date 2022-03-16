BabySwap (BABY) Price Down 17.2% This Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and $923,144.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

BabySwap Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,726,000 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

