Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 16,273 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 394,519 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

