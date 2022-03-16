B. Riley Weighs in on KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KNOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 758,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 130,116 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.