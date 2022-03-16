Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

