Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Volume of $66,591.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Axe has a total market cap of $54,306.38 and approximately $66,591.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

