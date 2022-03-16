aWSB (aWSB) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

aWSB (aWSB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, aWSB has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $18.31 or 0.00045248 BTC on major exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $111,949.12 and approximately $186.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.60 or 0.06625631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,509.80 or 1.00090544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

