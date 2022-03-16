Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,081 shares of company stock worth $629,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

