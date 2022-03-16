Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 6,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,600. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

