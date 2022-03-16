Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $79.11 and last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 2632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $2,785,372. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.