Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $13.39 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $441.91 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00103983 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.