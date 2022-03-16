aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,423. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 207,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

