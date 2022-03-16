Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will announce $696.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.50 million. Atlassian reported sales of $568.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.13. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

