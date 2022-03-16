ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.92

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and traded as low as $32.53. ATCO shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 3,497 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLLF shares. UBS Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

