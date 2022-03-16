ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

