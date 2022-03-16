Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases 62,733 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

