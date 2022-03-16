Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,338. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

