Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,707. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

