Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,707. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
