Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $14,437,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

