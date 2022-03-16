Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of IONM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

