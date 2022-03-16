Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) received a €22.60 ($24.84) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on G. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.54 ($21.47).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

