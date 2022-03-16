Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $197.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.18, but opened at $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $109.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

