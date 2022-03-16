Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to post $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $16.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.50. 254,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,435. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

