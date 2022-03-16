Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.90

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 34590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $516,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

