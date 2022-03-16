Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 425,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

