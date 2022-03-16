Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 26,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

