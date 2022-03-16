Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 466,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
