Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ARIS opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.