Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aris Water Solutions.
NYSE:ARIS opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59.
