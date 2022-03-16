Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 682,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,678,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 343,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

