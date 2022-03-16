Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

