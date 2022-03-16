Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) PT Lowered to GBX 670 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 845 ($10.99) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of APTD stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.61 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. Aptitude Software Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

