Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Announces Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

