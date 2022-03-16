AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & Compass (NYSE:COMP) Critical Review

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 238.46%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and AppYea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.37 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.47 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Summary

AppYea beats Compass on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

