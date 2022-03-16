Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

