Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Buys $104,900.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 35.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

