ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ANIP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
