ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANIP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

