Anglo American plc to Issue Dividend of $1.68 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,694 ($48.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £49.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,093.33. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

