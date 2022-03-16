Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,911,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,383,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANGGF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

