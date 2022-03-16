Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) & Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Financial Review

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andersons has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seaboard and Andersons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.49 $570.00 million $490.36 8.03 Andersons $12.61 billion 0.12 $103.99 million $3.07 13.94

Seaboard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Andersons. Seaboard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seaboard and Andersons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99% Andersons 0.82% 8.37% 2.50%

Dividends

Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andersons pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Andersons has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Andersons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seaboard and Andersons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A Andersons 0 1 3 0 2.75

Andersons has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Andersons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than Seaboard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 78.3% of Seaboard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Andersons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc. is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services. The Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products. The Rail segment leases, repairs, and sells various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges. The company was founded by Harold Anderson and Margaret Anderson in 1947 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

