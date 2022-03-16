AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.