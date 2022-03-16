Analyzing Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Good Food and Conagra Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Conagra Brands 1 9 1 0 2.00

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $35.89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Conagra Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 9.82% 12.75% 4.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Conagra Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $11.18 billion 1.37 $1.30 billion $2.28 13.96

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment consists of branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists of branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses on branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

