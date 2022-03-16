Analyzing Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% MakeMyTrip -12.95% -4.26% -2.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50

MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 15.89 -$55.64 million ($0.34) -72.91

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

