Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) PT at C$42.00

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$33.90 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.