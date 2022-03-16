Analysts Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 225

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.93).
Several research firms have commented on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,695.71).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.
About Man Group
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
