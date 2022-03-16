Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price at $71.00

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

