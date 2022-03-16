Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target at $11.83

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674 in the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

