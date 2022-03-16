Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Price Target at GBX 535.20

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533.56 ($6.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 488.35 ($6.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.95. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

