Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

EBS opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

